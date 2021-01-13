Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

