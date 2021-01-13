Patrick Vaughan Sells 7,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 7,000 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £16,170 ($21,126.21).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 230.40 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

