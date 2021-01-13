PAXEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PAXEX has a total market cap of $6,384.09 and $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00588325 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.