Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 322,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,080.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

