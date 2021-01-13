Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Paychex by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.56. 2,115,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

