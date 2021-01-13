PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Investment House LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.3% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. 7,335,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

