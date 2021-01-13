PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.3% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,335,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average is $199.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

