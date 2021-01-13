Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Update

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 1,625,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PZOO remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 47,472,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,710,688. Pazoo has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Pazoo Company Profile

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

