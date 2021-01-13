PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research firms have commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

PDC Energy stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

