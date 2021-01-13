Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pearson from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.