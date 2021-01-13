Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $11.54 million and $82,223.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00037205 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,702,468 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

