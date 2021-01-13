Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) (LON:PTRO) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Approximately 143,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 152,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.89 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Pelatro Plc (PTRO.L) Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

