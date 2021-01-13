Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.06

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.06 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 196872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 263.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.