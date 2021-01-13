PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 896,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 795,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

