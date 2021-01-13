Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEGRF. Barclays began coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

