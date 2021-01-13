People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 800846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEO. Cormark upped their price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a PE ratio of -456.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.01.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.