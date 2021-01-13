PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.57. 98,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.
In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.
