Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $71,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.