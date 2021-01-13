Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 75.9% in December

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.33.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

