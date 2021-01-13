Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €168.00 ($197.65).

RI stock opened at €156.15 ($183.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.13. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

