Perrigo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 698 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE PRGO opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,183.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

