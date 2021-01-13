Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45,474.00

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45,474.00 and traded as low as $45,000.00. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) shares last traded at $45,000.00, with a volume of 6,749 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £454.74 and a 200 day moving average price of £451.84.

Get Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s payout ratio is 20.89%.

In other Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, with a total value of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 51 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, with a total value of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

About Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.