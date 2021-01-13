Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $39.00. Personalis shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on PSNL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,045 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,802. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.