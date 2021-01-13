PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Down 9.5%

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 537,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 358,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

