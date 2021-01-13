Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Peugeot from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peugeot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of PUGOY opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. Peugeot has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.