Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1157778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625,092.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.