Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Given a €129.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.38 ($162.79).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) stock opened at €181.00 ($212.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €164.95. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 12-month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 12-month high of €181.40 ($213.41).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

