Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.