Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,393 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 47.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

