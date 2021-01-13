Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 927,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

