Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, strength in Animal Health and Performance Products arms boosted the overall top line for Phirbo. Robust nutritional specialty product and net vaccine sales were impressive. Strong international performance amid the pandemic-led challenging business climate looks impressive. Ongoing business recovery due to strong customer demand looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins raise optimism. A strong balance sheet position is an added plus. On the flip side, dismal show by Phibro's Mineral Nutrition arm in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is concerning. Lower sales of the Performance Products arm’s copper-based products raise concerns. Foreign exchange fluctuations and stiff competition persist. Phibro has underperformed its industry for the past six months.”

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $856.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 201,581 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.