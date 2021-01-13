Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.