PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $127,143.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

