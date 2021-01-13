Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.22. Phunware shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

