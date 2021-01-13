PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 48073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$139.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.