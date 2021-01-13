PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHX. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$132.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

