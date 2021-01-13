PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Trading Down 1.2%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 5,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

PHXHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.