Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

