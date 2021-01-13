PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.08 and last traded at $102.05. 35,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 54,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

