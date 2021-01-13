PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.28

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 80,685 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

