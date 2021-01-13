Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 674,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

OTCMKTS PIAIF remained flat at $$12.96 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

