Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 1,037,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -430.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,232,540 shares of company stock worth $139,669,711. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

