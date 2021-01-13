Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PING. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -433.22. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,232,540 shares of company stock valued at $139,669,711. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

