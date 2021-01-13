Pinnacle Bank Has $139,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608,342. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.