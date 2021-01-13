Pinnacle Bank Has $241,000 Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,691. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

