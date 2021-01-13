Pinnacle Bank Has $637,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 49.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 998.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

