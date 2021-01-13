Pinnacle Bank Has $779,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.05. 323,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $199.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.