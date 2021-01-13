Pinnacle Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,525. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

