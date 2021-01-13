Pinnacle Bank Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.06. 117,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

