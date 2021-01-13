Pinnacle Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,335,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 52,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,137. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

